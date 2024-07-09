Mumbai: State-Of-The-Art Running Room At Bandra Terminus Wins Accolades For Best Facilities And Maintenance For Train Crew Members

State-Of-The-Art Running Room At Bandra Terminus Wins Accolades for Best Facilities And Maintenance |

Train crew members such as Loco Pilots, Train Managers, etc are provided with the facility of Running Rooms or Restrooms by Railways where they can rest during their off-duty hours. These facilities are usually found at major railway stations and at certain junction stations or interchange points where the crew board/deboard after their stipulated duty hours. The Running Rooms are provided with several amenities & facilities which will provide proper rest & relaxation to the staff. A Crew Lobby is also provided at stations where the Loco Pilot, Train Manager start or end their duty.

The Running Room at Bandra Terminus is located just opposite to main station building. This ground plus three-storey building was commissioned in 2011 and has been equipped with several facilities and amenities for the well-being of the running staff such as Loco Pilots, Train Managers, etc. Subsidized meal and linen facility are also provided to TTE staff in TTE's Rest Room.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Crew lobby and the Chief Traction Crew Controller (CTCC) office is located at ground floor and Running Room is situated from first floor to third floor in same building. There are 12 rooms which are air conditioned and consists of 56 beds accommodating 56 staff, separate Kitchens for both Veg & Non-Veg, a Dining Hall, adequate Washrooms, etc. There is also a Meditation Room with soothing ambience where the employees can relax.

The staff can also enjoy reading their favourite books, periodicals, etc at the Library Room available in the building. One floor is dedicated entirely for female staff having six beds with attached washroom facility. The building is also equipped with CCTV cameras for security & safety measures. There is also a garden area for taking strolls in the morning/ evening. The staff can avail the subsidized meal facility available. Other facilities include Geysers, Deep freezer, leg massager, shoe shine machine, cloth drying stand, etc. The Running Room is certified with ISO 91:215, 1S0 141:215, ISO 451:218 and 5S. Also, the Running Room is certified by FSSAI. A Chief Loco Inspector is deputed as overall in-charge of Running Rooms.

Abhishek further informed that the day-to-day maintenance of the Running Room is outsourced. The Running Room at Bandra Terminus has received several accolades including winning the Best Running Room Shield by Ministry of Railways as well as the Best Maintained Running Room of WR.