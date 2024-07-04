Ready To Tackle Monsoon: Western Railway Ensures Uninterrupted Train Services

Workers engaged in cleaning of tracks |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam Division of Western Railway†Zone has completed various monsoon preparedness works, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted train services throughout the season.

The works, which included cleaning and de-silting culverts, drains and gutters, clearing dirt and garbage along the tracks, constructing additional waterways, installing high-powered pumps and pruning trees, were completed ahead of schedule.

Safety measures were taken to ensure the safety of all underpasses highly prone to floods, including adequate pumping arrangements, lighting, and mobile communication facilities. Monsoon reserves, such as boulders, quarry dust and coal ash, were loaded in wagons and kept at designated places.

All sensitive locations of the division were identified and watchmen were deployed to ensure safety. Regular patrolling was planned and arrangements for night patrolling were made by identifying sensitive sections and locations. All necessary equipment, including consumables, were kept ready for night patrolling.

Adequate monsoon reserve material, such as boulders, sand, quarry dust and coal ash, were kept available and sufficient relieving girders, CC cribs and temporary girders were stocked at designated locations. Cuttings on both sides of the railway line were inspected and loose stones likely to fall from the cuttings were removed. All drainage drains, cuttings and yard drains were also cleaned and de-silted.