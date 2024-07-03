Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 4: Power To Remain Disrupted In Amrawat Khurd, Galaxy Girnar, Sapphire & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on July 4 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience.

Area and Timings:

Area: Amrawat khurd, Galaxy Girnar, Sapphire And nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 01:00 Pm

Area: Suraj Nagar, Barkhedikala, Gora Gaon, Beelkheda and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: E 3, E 4 and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 11:00 Am

Area: Narela Hanumant, Ratanpur Road, Pipliya Kesho and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

The electricity provider has announced that the outage is necessary to carry out essential maintenance work on the power lines and related infrastructure. The maintenance activities are aimed at improving the reliability and efficiency of the electrical supply in the region.

Residents are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements to mitigate the impact of the power cut. The electricity provider regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the community's understanding and cooperation during this period.

For further information or updates, customers are encouraged to contact the electricity provider's customer service or visit their official website.