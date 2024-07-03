MP High Court Dismisses Married Woman’s FIR Alleging Sexual Exploitation Against Lover On Pretext Of Marriage

MP High Court |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed an FIR filed by a married woman against her lover alleging sexual harassment on Wednesday. The court said that a woman who was in a relationship with her lover for eight years, despite being married, cannot file a complaint of sexual exploitation against him for false promises of marriage.

The court canceled the FIR filed by the woman at Piplani police station in Bhopal, calling the complaint false. She had accused her alleged lover of sexual exploitation by promising marriage.

During the hearing, the court noted that the woman was already married and could not claim that her consent to the relationship was based on a false promise of marriage. The court also said that consent obtained under a false belief is not valid.

Therefore, the FIR against the alleged lover was canceled. The court emphasized that a married woman, who was continuously involved with another man, cannot claim that she was misled into the relationship by false promises of marriage.

According to the petition, the woman had a relationship with her alleged lover for eight years. She often traveled from Lucknow to Bhopal, leaving her husband, to spend time with her lover. She eventually divorced her husband, but her alleged lover then left her.

In response, the woman filed a case at Piplani police station in Bhopal, accusing her alleged lover of sexual exploitation by promising marriage. The High Court has now dismissed this case.