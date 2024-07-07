Mumbai News: Central Railway Local Train Services Hit On Kasara Line Due To Technical Snag Near Vashind

Representative pic

Mumbai: A technical snag disrupted the movement of local train services on the UP CSMT-Kasara line on Sunday morning. According to reports, an UP direction OHE Pole was tilted and a pentograph wad entangled near Vashind early in the morning.

As a result of the incident, the local train services on Kasara line were disrupted. However, Down line local train services were safe and movement was started with restricted speed.

Central Railway PRO Shares Details

Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, Dr Swapnil Nila shared an update on X regarding the issue. While informing about the services between Kalyan and Kasara being disrupted, he requested the passengers to take note of the situation and commute accordingly.

Due to heavy rains train services between Kalyan and Kasara are disrupted. Kalyan to Kasara has been made safe with restricted speed. Work in progress for restoring Kasara to CSMT movement. Passengers are requested to kindly note. https://t.co/ExW2Dnoqow — Dr Swapnil Nila (@swapnil_IRTS) July 7, 2024

Mumbai Division - Central Railway in a post on their official X account, shared details on a list of trains that were short terminated due to waterlogging near Vashind amid heavy rainfall in the region.

Train Update: The following trains Short terminate due to water logging between Vasind - Khadavli section.

11120 BSL - IGP Short terminated at MMR

11012 DHI - CSMT Short terminated at NK — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) July 7, 2024

IMD Predicts Moderate Rains Today

Mumbai and its surrounding areas were lashed with moderate to heavy rain spells in the night yesterday and also in the early hours today. According to the weather report today issued by the the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the megacity and its surrounding region are expected to witness moderate to heavy rain showers today.