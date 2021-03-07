Mumbai: State, city log highest single-day spike in COVID cases this year

Maharashtra recorded more than 11,000 cases for the first time in past four months and the highest COVID-19 case tally of 2021. The state recorded 11,141 cases on Sunday taking the overall tally to 22.19 lakh cases since March 2020.

Mumbai also recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours with the city reporting 1,360 cases on Sunday.

As many as 6,013 patients were discharged in the state taking the recovery figures to 20.68 lakh cases. As many as 38 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state in the past 24 hours and the case fatality rate stood at 2.36 percent on Sunday.

Maharashtra has been recording 10,000+ daily cases since the past three days now and senior civic officials said, the number of cases have increased due to the unlocking.

"Even though daily cases are increasing in the state, the fatality rate is not very high which is a good sign, also the recovery rate is also above 90 percent which is not bad at all," said a senior civic health official.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours Mumbai recorded 1,360 cases, the highest so far this year. Total 1,020 patients were recovered and discharged while five patients had died due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Mumbai.

Presently there are 10,731 active cases in the city and recovery rate of Mumbai stands at 93 percent.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner and in-charge of public health in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said that the civic body has taken all the necessary precaution and is equipped with every possibly measures.

"There has been a surge in cases because almost everything has been opened for Mumbaikars now, both civic and health officials are working together to contain the spread while at the same time Mumbaikars also need to be cautious and abide by COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," said Kakani.