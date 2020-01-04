Mumbai: Sr. citizens on stroll robbed of jewellery

Mumbai: A senior citizen couple, who were heading on Thursday for their usual morning walk in Shivaji Park, were robbed of jewellery worth Rs 3.45 lakh by two men posing as policemen.

An 82-year-old hotelier and his 71-year-old wife, Mahim residents, were on their way to Dadar for their morning walk when near Shobha hotel in Mahim, two men on a black and white bike stopped them and introduced themselves as policemen. They claimed that there was a ‘nakabandi’ ahead and asked the couple to remove their jewellery as a matter of precaution.

Next, they offered to pack it for them. Trustingly, the couple handed over their jewellery for 'packing,' including her four bangles, mangalsutra and her husband’s gold chain. The 'policemen' then wrapped the jewellery in paper and left, handing back a paper bundle to the couple.

The unsuspecting couple proceeded on their walk. A woman who had seen the couple chatting with the duo on the bike asked them what it was all about.

When the couple narrated the incident, she felt something was amiss and asked them to check their jewellery. When the couple checked the bundle, to their shock, they found it contained stones. Immediately, the couple rushed to Mahim police station and registered an offence against the two men.

"We have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of cheating (420), impersonating a public servant (170) and common intention (34) and our investigation is on; we are also vetting CCTV footage to obtain a clue" said an officer at Mahim police station.