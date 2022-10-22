Mumbai: Specially abled 10-year-old Nigerian boy reunited with family after failing to board train at Vashi station

Thane: Specially abled 10-year-old Nigerian boy reunited with family after failing to board train at Vashi station | Fpj

Mumbai: The timely alertness of Vashi railway police helped a 10-year-old Nigerian boy who had come to Mumbai with his mother, sibling and caretaker for treatment to reunite within four hours after he went missing. Both the boy and his younger brother are mentally ill.

Sambhaji Katare, senior police inspector from Vashi police station informed that they circulated the photo of the boy who could not alight at Vashi station due to rush and informed all Mumbai suburban police stations about him.

Boy found during patrolling

Fortunately, a constable at Mankhurd railway station noticed him on platform number 2 and matched his photo which was circulated and he was rescued. “They reunited the same day with timely action,” said Katare.

According to police, around 11 am, Mercy Henry Kyerechi-54, a resident of sector 20 in Nerul and native of Nairobi in Kenya, approached the Vashi railway police station and informed that his 10-year-old son could not alight due to rush and moved towards CSMT. “She was going somewhere in Vashi for treatment of their sons,” said senior PI Katare. He added that they had boarded the 10.15 am Panvel-CSMT train at Nerul station for Vashi. She was accompanied by a female caretaker. “While the mother, caretaker and his younger brother alighted, he could not due to the rush,” said Katare.

Police constable Dhananjay Markad, from Mankhurd Railway Station, was patrolling at Mankhurd platform number 2 and he came across a child sitting on the bench of the railway station. When he asked for his name and address, he could not say anything. Markad thought that the child was mentally ill. Meanwhile, he realized that the photo of the child received from the police station WhatsApp group and the child found on the platform were one and the same. He brought the child to the police station and verified with the Vashi police station. The child was brought in to Vashi police station and handed over to his mother.