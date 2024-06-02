Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 29-Yr-Old Man To 7-Yr Of Imprisonment For Sexually Harassing & Blackmailing Minor Girl

Tanzanian Living In India Illegally For 50 Years; Denied Anticipatory Bail |

Mumbai: The special POCSO court has sentenced a man to seven years imprisonment for sexually harassing and blackmailing a minor girl.

Complaint Registered

In November 2015 the girl had registered a case against the 29-year-old Ghatkopar resident. According to the complaint, the accused groomed the girl and encouraged her to share her nude pictures with him. In all, the girl said she shared more than 500 photos with the accused.

In August 2015 they met at his friend's place, where the accused sexually assaulted her. On another occasion he took her to some other place and demanded sex, she said. Thereafter he started threatening her.

Accused Arrested

The girl recorded her calls and with the help of her friend, approached the police on October 10, 2015. The accused was arrested on November 7, 2015. He was, however, granted bail after 10 days. The trial began only after seven years in July 2022.