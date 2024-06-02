 Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 29-Yr-Old Man To 7-Yr Of Imprisonment For Sexually Harassing & Blackmailing Minor Girl
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 29-Yr-Old Man To 7-Yr Of Imprisonment For Sexually Harassing & Blackmailing Minor Girl

Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 29-Yr-Old Man To 7-Yr Of Imprisonment For Sexually Harassing & Blackmailing Minor Girl

In November 2015 the girl had registered a case against the 29-year-old Ghatkopar resident. According to the complaint, the accused groomed the girl and encouraged her to share her nude pictures with him. In all, the girl said she shared more than 500 photos with the accused.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 08:57 AM IST
article-image
Tanzanian Living In India Illegally For 50 Years; Denied Anticipatory Bail |

Mumbai: The special POCSO court has sentenced a man to seven years imprisonment for sexually harassing and blackmailing a minor girl.

Complaint Registered

In November 2015 the girl had registered a case against the 29-year-old Ghatkopar resident. According to the complaint, the accused groomed the girl and encouraged her to share her nude pictures with him. In all, the girl said she shared more than 500 photos with the accused.

In August 2015 they met at his friend's place, where the accused sexually assaulted her. On another occasion he took her to some other place and demanded sex, she said. Thereafter he started threatening her.

Accused Arrested

The girl recorded her calls and with the help of her friend, approached the police on October 10, 2015. The accused was arrested on November 7, 2015. He was, however, granted bail after 10 days. The trial began only after seven years in July 2022.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 29-Yr-Old Man To 7-Yr Of Imprisonment For Sexually Harassing &...

Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 29-Yr-Old Man To 7-Yr Of Imprisonment For Sexually Harassing &...

Bombay HC Directs Police To Trace Woman’s Whereabouts In Rajasthan

Bombay HC Directs Police To Trace Woman’s Whereabouts In Rajasthan

Mumbai: Stranger Morphs MBBS Student’s Obscene Photo, Demands ₹1 Lakh From Family

Mumbai: Stranger Morphs MBBS Student’s Obscene Photo, Demands ₹1 Lakh From Family

Mumbai News: Terminally Ill Man Gets Last Wish To Visit Ancestral Home, Pray To Deity

Mumbai News: Terminally Ill Man Gets Last Wish To Visit Ancestral Home, Pray To Deity

Mumbai: Police Solve Murder Case Of 34-Year-Old Nallasopara Woman In 72 Hours; Nab Killer Nephew...

Mumbai: Police Solve Murder Case Of 34-Year-Old Nallasopara Woman In 72 Hours; Nab Killer Nephew...