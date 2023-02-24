Mumbai: Special night traffic and power block between Nahur and Mulund tomorrow

Thane: Local train services between Ambernath-Karjat hit due to technical snag in a rake / Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: Central Railway will operate special night traffic and power block on all six lines for launching of two girders between Nahur and Mulund by winch and pully method.

The block will be operated on 25/26.02.2023 (Sat/Sun midnight) from 01.20 am to 04.20 am on 5th & 6th lines and 01.20 am to 05.15 am on Up and Dn Fast & Slow lines between Mulund and Vikhroli. Due to this the train running pattern will be as under:-

Suburban

Suburban services will remain cancelled during the block period.

Last Local towards Kalyan before the block: S1 Karjat local leaving CSMT at 00.24 hrs.

Last Local towards CSMT before the block from Kalyan: BL-70 CSMT local leaving Kalyan at 23.52 hrs.

First Local towards Kalyan after the block: S3 Karjat local leaving CSMT at 04.47 hrs.

First Local towards CSMT after the block from Kalyan: TL-4 CSMT local leaving Kalyan at 04.48 hrs.

Long Distance Trains

Train No-11020 Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Konark Express will be short terminated at Thane.

Train No-12810 Howrah- Mumbai CSMT Mail via Nagpur will be short terminated at Dadar.

The following trains will arrive destination 40 to 50 minutes behind schedule.

Train No-18030 Shalimar-LTT Express

Train No-18519 Vishakhapatnam-LTT Express

Train No-12134 Mangalore-CSMT Superfast Express

Train No-20104 Gorakhpur-LTT Express

Train No-12702 Hyderabad-CSMT Superfast Express