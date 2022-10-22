Mumbai: Spa Raided for Lewd Activities in Mira Road

e-Paper Get App
Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Spa Raided for Lewd Activities in Mira Road | Representative Image
Mumbai: The central crime branch unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police raided a unisex spa that was found to be indulging in vulgar activities under the guise of massage services in Mira Road.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a police team led by assistant police inspector Nitin Bendre, deputed a decoy customer to bust the racket. After verifying the authenticity of the information, the team swooped down on Ank Luxurious Salon and Spa located in the Kanakia area of Mira Road on Thursday evening.

Apart from a 34-year-old female employee who allegedly made offers to the decoy for indulging in obscene acts, the police team also rounded up the 29-year-old operator.

article-image

While an offence under section 294 of the IPC for obscene acts has been registered against the duo, the owners of the premises who are the actual beneficiaries of the raunchy trade are still at large, due to a lack of credible evidence.

Dozens of spas and wellness centres have mushroomed in almost every nook and cranny of the Mira-Bhayandar.

Some have even employed foreign nationals and are brazenly floating online advertisements on prominent web portals to lure potential clients by offering massage services.

The Mira Road police are conducting further investigations into the case.

