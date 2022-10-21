Mira Bhayandar: MBMC removes firecracker stalls after citizen's protest 

MBMC evacuating and removing a firecracker stall in Mira Bhayandar. |

Mira Bhayandar: The civic and police administration dismantled the firecracker stall in Mira Road on Thursday night, hours after neighborhood residents started a protest. The protestors include local residents, including the parents of Major Kaustubh Prakash Rane, who was one of the four brave souls who died fighting terrorists on the Jammu-Kashmir border in August 2018. They were outraged by the stall that had been set up at Hutatma Garden, an amenity space in the expansive Sheetal Nagar neighbourhood of Mira Road.

In order to protest the stall that had opened up in a reverent area where people honoured the ultimate sacrifice of troops, Major's mother, Jyoti Rane, had even started an indefinite hunger strike. The stall was taken down, and the uproar ended hours later.

The event has, however, highlighted the laxity of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), which allowed firecracker stands to be set up in the middle of heavily populated neighbourhoods by disregarding safety regulations.

MBMC asserts 20 open spaces, approves 135 stalls

The MBMC asserts that it has found 20 open spaces where traders can set up shop and do business in a secure setting. Following that, approval for roughly 135 stalls was granted; however, the actual numbers are reportedly substantially higher. The civic authorities continue to play with fire despite being aware of the risks posed by the hundreds of improvised firework stands that have appeared throughout the twin-city.

Contrary to regulations, the majority of the booths are located near residential areas with dense populations, limited byways, and congested roadways, which endanger pedestrians and slow down traffic, in addition to posing a safety risk.

The stalls were keeping firecrackers more than the allowed limit

The number of firecrackers that a trader is allowed to store is capped by the fire authorities, but the majority of the businesses maintain more than the allowed amount, and many locations have rows of booths built next to one another without adequate firefighting equipment.

The owners of fireworks stands are required by the relevant parts of the Indian Explosive Act to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the police, fire department, and district authorities.