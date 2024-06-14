Mumbai: Soon Aaple Sarkar 2.0 For Maharashtra Citizens, Announces RTS Chief Commissioner |

People of Maharashtra will soon have a new version of Aaple Sarkar digital portal, said Manu Kumar Srivastav, state chief commissioner of Right To Services Commission. The chief commissioner made this announcement at the Mumbai Happenings public discussion organised by Mumbai First.

He also added that the request for proposal has been prepared for Aaple Sarkar 2.0 and the process is underway to start the upgradation of the digital portal.

“The new version will address various issues being faced by the users including the current limitation on the size of documents to be uploaded,” Srivastav said. The discussion was also joined by commissioners of Konkan and Pune revenue divisions.