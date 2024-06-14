 Mumbai: Soon Aaple Sarkar 2.0 For Maharashtra Citizens, Announces RTS Chief Commissioner
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Soon Aaple Sarkar 2.0 For Maharashtra Citizens, Announces RTS Chief Commissioner

Mumbai: Soon Aaple Sarkar 2.0 For Maharashtra Citizens, Announces RTS Chief Commissioner

The chief commissioner made this announcement at the Mumbai Happenings public discussion organised by Mumbai First.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Soon Aaple Sarkar 2.0 For Maharashtra Citizens, Announces RTS Chief Commissioner |

People of Maharashtra will soon have a new version of Aaple Sarkar digital portal, said Manu Kumar Srivastav, state chief commissioner of Right To Services Commission. The chief commissioner made this announcement at the Mumbai Happenings public discussion organised by Mumbai First.

He also added that the request for proposal has been prepared for Aaple Sarkar 2.0 and the process is underway to start the upgradation of the digital portal.

Read Also
Digital portal for disabled to be launched on Sharad Pawar’s birthday
article-image

“The new version will address various issues being faced by the users including the current limitation on the size of documents to be uploaded,” Srivastav said. The discussion was also joined by commissioners of Konkan and Pune revenue divisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Soon Aaple Sarkar 2.0 For Maharashtra Citizens, Announces RTS Chief Commissioner

Mumbai: Soon Aaple Sarkar 2.0 For Maharashtra Citizens, Announces RTS Chief Commissioner

Indian Railways Adds Additional Coaches To Mumbai-Kolhapur And Mumbai-Hosapete Express Trains

Indian Railways Adds Additional Coaches To Mumbai-Kolhapur And Mumbai-Hosapete Express Trains

‘Will Try To Hike Aid For Victims’: Minister Anil Patil On Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Tragedy

‘Will Try To Hike Aid For Victims’: Minister Anil Patil On Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Tragedy

Mumbai: Dog And Owner Beaten Up By Rickshaw Drivers In Kandivali; Samta Nagar Police Files FIR After...

Mumbai: Dog And Owner Beaten Up By Rickshaw Drivers In Kandivali; Samta Nagar Police Files FIR After...

ED Raids 19 Locations In Mumbai And Pune In Fairplay Betting App Probe

ED Raids 19 Locations In Mumbai And Pune In Fairplay Betting App Probe