Mumbai: Social Media Influencer Priya Singh Seeks Attempt To Murder Charges Against Bureaucrat's Son Out On Bail

Main accused Ashwajit Gaikwad and victim Priya Singh | Dharmesh Thakkar/ANI

Priya Singh, who was allegedly run over by a bureaucrat's son Ashwajit Gaikwad in December last year in Thane, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking Gaikwad to be booked under the charges of attempt to murder.

Singh, a social media influencer, has claimed that she was subjected to a near-death act by her alleged boyfriend Gaikwad, who is the son of a high-ranking bureaucrat in Maharashtra. The alleged incident took place in Thane on December 11 last year during which Singh suffered severe injuries to her right leg, shoulder, and lower body and was treated at a hospital.

Singh’s petition seeks that additional charges, along with section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), be invoked against. She has also sought a separate FIR be filed for rape and cheating.

Alleged Attempted Vehicular Assault Leading to FIR Against Gaikwad

On December 16, Singh posted about her ordeal on social media when the matter came to light.

According to the police, the alleged incident took place around 4:30 am on December 11 near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where Singh had gone to meet Gaikwad. An argument ensued between the two. Later, when the victim collected her belongings from his car and started to leave, one of the accused, who was driving the vehicle, allegedly attempted to mow her down, causing her to fall and suffer serious injuries.

The Kasarvadavli police claimed it had registered an FIR on the same day against Gaikwad and his friends under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 504 (intentional insult) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

Singh Seeks High Court Intervention Over Alleged Lack of Progress in Investigation

They were arrested on December 17 and released on bail on December 18.

The case was subsequently handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT). However, Singh alleged that there was hardly any progress made by the investigators.

Hence, she filed a petition before the High Court. The matter is likely to be heard by a bench of Justices PD Naik and NR Borkar.