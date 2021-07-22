Mumbai: Slums to have protection walls in landslide-prone areas

The Mumbai Slum Improvement Board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is constructing a compound wall in landslide prone areas.

Following the incident of landslide at slums located at hillock in the past causing deaths of people, compound wall construction works have been started to protect the houses and the people.

The board has completed works at 52 places so far and the compound wall’s work is remaining at 179 places. By year end, the wall construction work will be completed at 230 places, said an official from the Mumbai Slum Improvement Board.

Of the 179 remaining places, tender process is underway for 15 places while at other places, the construction work is in progress.

The compound wall work was undertaken after the demand by the legislators and Members of Parliament.

The wall raising work is being done at hillock areas located in Western and Eastern suburbs of Mumbai where usually slum settlements are seen. For the works, Rs 25 crore has been allocated for eastern suburbs while Rs 33.60 crore has been allocated for the western suburbs, according to the MHADA.

Interestingly, following the landslide incident reported in Vikroli and Chembur reporting deaths of as many as 25 people, the Mumbai Slum Improvement Board officials held an immediate review meeting to check the progress of all the ongoing works. Also the contractors have been directed to finish the work early, added the official.