Mumbai: Slab Of A Shop Collapses In Masjid Bunder; No Casualties Reported

A slab came down crashing at Mohammad Ali Road | FPJ

A slab came down crashing at Mohammad Ali Road in the wee hours of Saturday. Nobody was injured in the mishap, which occurred at the Aslam building near the Patel Family restaurant in Masjid Bunder. According to the Fire Brigade, the collapsed RCC weather shed was atop a shop measuring approx. 40 X 50 sq ft. A team of police, firefighters and local civic staff rushed to the site. A junior engineer, three civic staffers, seven NGO volunteers and a JCB were deployed to remove the debris.

