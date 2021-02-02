Mumbai: Skimmer machine found installed at ATM in Lalbaug

The Bhoiwada Police has registered a case of data theft after a skimmer device was found installed at an ATM centre at Lalbaug a few days ago. According to the police, an unknown man was captured in the CCTV footage while installing the skimmer device at the centre, after which they registered an offence.

Kundan Kumar, 45, assistant general manager of the nationalised bank, recently approached them after finding two skimmer devices installed at the ATM centre located at Bharatmata in Lalbaug. According to his statement to the police, a house keeping staff from the bank informed him about a suspicious object when he went to the ATM centre. Following the centre, the GM and another bank official went to the machine to check what was wrong and found a skimmer device had been installed where the ATM card needs to be inserted. When the bank officials checked the entire machine, they found another skimmer machine installed at a position where the ATM pin had been typed.

After checking the rest of the machine, the bank officials alerted their senior officials. When the bank officials checked the CCTV footage inside the centre, they found an unknown person coming to the centre on Saturday morning at 7 am and installing the skimmer machine inside the machine.

"Following the complaint we have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of 379 (theft), 426 (mischief), 511( attempting to commit offence) and under the relevant sections of the Information Technology act and our investigation is underway,” said Vinod Kamble, senior inspector of Bhoiwada police station.