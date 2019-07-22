Mumbai: Man nabbed for fixing skimmer in Dadar ATM

Mumbai: The Shivaji Park police arrested a 26-year-old man for installing a skimmer in a bank’s automatic teller machine (ATM) at Dadar. According to the police, the accused, Ahmad Rehman, a native of Kerala, was arrested on Saturday while his accomplice Abdul Mehmood is still at large.

Police said they received a complaint from the cooperative bank about the skimmer being installed in an ATM at the Dadar kiosk. The bank learnt of the device in ATM while scanning the CCTV footages.

On June 1, two persons came to the kiosk on Ranade Road and installed the skimmer at 3.46pm and removed it 45 minutes later at 4.30pm.

During the probe, one of the accused was found similar to the one arrested by Dongri police recently in a similar case. Shivaji Park police then quizzed Rehman who had been lodged at Arthur Road jail.

He confessed to installing the skimmer in Dadar ATM. Rehman was produced in a court on Sunday, which remanded him in police custody till Wednesday.