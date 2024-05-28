 Mumbai: Six Arrested For Selling 19-Month-Old Child To Homo Man For ₹4.65 Lakh; Baby Rescued
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Six Arrested For Selling 19-Month-Old Child To Homo Man For ₹4.65 Lakh; Baby Rescued

Mumbai: Six Arrested For Selling 19-Month-Old Child To Homo Man For ₹4.65 Lakh; Baby Rescued

The arrested persons include the parents and the baby boy has been rescued.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Six persons have been arrested for allegedly selling a 19-month-old child to a homosexual man for Rs.4.65 lakh. The arrested persons include the parents and the baby boy has been rescued. The case was registered on Sunday night and further investigation is underway. 

The accused include the child’s mother (Najmeen Shaikh), his father (Mohammad Shaikh), the agents (Sakinabanno Shaikh, Rabia and Saiba Ansari), besides the gay man, Inder Mehrwal.

Read Also
Mumbai: MBVV Cops Reunite Kidnapped 2-Month-old Baby with Mother, 4 Held
article-image

The DN Nagar police said that Najmeen, a resident of Malvani, filed a complaint about her son being sold. As per the complaint, her neighbour offered her Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per day for a “baby role” in the film industry. When she approached the Ansaris, they gave her Rs10,000 but didn’t return the child and said he had been sold.

Read Also
Mumbai: Woman kidnaps infant from Borivali station to use baby as prop for begging; arrested
article-image

Senior police inspector Rajender Machchindra said the probe revealed involvement of the gay man and that the parents themselves had sold the child. On interrogation, Najmeen confessed and said she approached the cops as she was missing her son. However, her husband had spent the money within a day.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Movie Treat For Blind Students; Vangani NGO Screens 'Srikanth'

Mumbai: Movie Treat For Blind Students; Vangani NGO Screens 'Srikanth'

Mumbai: Six Arrested For Selling 19-Month-Old Child To Homo Man For ₹4.65 Lakh; Baby Rescued

Mumbai: Six Arrested For Selling 19-Month-Old Child To Homo Man For ₹4.65 Lakh; Baby Rescued

Action Against Hoardings: HC Asks CIDCO To Form A Reasonable Policy

Action Against Hoardings: HC Asks CIDCO To Form A Reasonable Policy

Dombivli Blast: Chemical Firm Owner Taken To Blast Site To Recreate Factory Layout

Dombivli Blast: Chemical Firm Owner Taken To Blast Site To Recreate Factory Layout

₹263 Cr IT Refund Scam: Purshottam Chavan Sent To 7-Days Judicial Custody; 'Not Cooperating In...

₹263 Cr IT Refund Scam: Purshottam Chavan Sent To 7-Days Judicial Custody; 'Not Cooperating In...