Mumbai: Sion Road Over Bridge Closure Delayed To January 20 | FPJ

The closure of Sion road over bridge (ROB) has been pushed by three days to January 20. While the move has come as a temporary relief to motorists, it has shown the ill-preparedness of authorities despite making the announcement weeks ago.

It was only on Wednesday (the planned date of closure) that work of barricading the route began at both ends of the ROB. Some of the ‘no entry’ and ‘no parking’ boards were also erected on the adjoining routes on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ and central; traffic) Dr Raju Bhujbal said that the diversions will remain in force from January 20 to May 31. Later in the day, the traffic police released a fresh list of ‘no parking’ zones for smooth movement of traffic once the bridge closes down.

No Parking Zones

St. Kabir Marg (60 feet) Road, from Sion Hospital Bridge (Kumbharwada bridge) to Kemkar Chowk; Sion Mahim Link Road, from T-Junction to Mahim Phatak; Matunga labour camp; from Sion Hospital junction to Sion Hospital Gate no. 7; Sion Hospital Gate no. 7 to railway bridge; Sant Rohidas Road; Sion-Bandra Link Road; Dharavi Depot Road; and Kumbharwada Junction to Ashok Mill naka.

Westbound Diversion

Southbound traffic from Dr BA Road, Sion junction should take Sion Circle-Sion Hospital junction to go towards Sulochana Shetty Road. The three routes are via Kurla and Dharavi, Western Express Highway towards Bandra and one towards Mahim – all via Kumbharwada junction.

Eastbound Diversion

Vehicular traffic from Kurla through LBS Road should go via Pehalwan Naresh Mane Chowk via Kumbharwada junction. Heavy vehicles will take Dharavi Depot Road to Sion Bandra Link Road towards Mahim Sion Link Road.