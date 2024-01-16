Mumbai News: Crucial Sion Road Bridge To Be Closed Down From Tomorrow; Check Traffic Diversion Details

Sion Road Bridge To Be Closed Down |

Mumbai: With the closure of the crucial Sion RoB, which primarily joins the eastern and the western suburbs, motorists and experts were in splits about the traffic congestion that would occur. Assuring minimal inconvenience, the Mumbai Traffic Police says they are ready for action.

According to police sources, traffic wardens will be deployed at all the routes where the load of Sion RoB is expected.

The three main diversion routes the motorists can opt for instead of Sion RoB to reach their destinations are:

1. Santacruz-Chembur Link Road via Kurla, which joins the Eastern Express Highway

2. Sion Hospital road via the Sulochana Shetty Marg that connects to Dr BA Road to Kumbharwada in Dharavi

3. Chunabhatti-Bandra Kurla Complex Connector (no 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers allowed)

“Several traffic divisions fall on these routes, including Mahim, Matunga, Chunabhatti, BKC, Chembur, etc, and all of the divisions – per – would get at least 50 to 60 traffic wardens. Before the NOC from the traffic regarding the demolition, we had asked for additional manpower. Only after it was sanctioned, the NOC was signed by us (traffic),” said police sources.

50 traffic wardens to be deployed at Matunga traffic division

At Matunga traffic division itself, 50 traffic wardens would be deployed who would be stationed from Sion Circle up to the entire Dr BA Road, which falls under their jurisdiction.

Dr BA Road, again a crucial road, post the demolition, needs to maintain a smooth flow of traffic. In case it doesn’t, the backlog traffic may impact from Dharavi towards the east and the south of the city.

The Sion RoB was constructed in the year 1912 by the Britishers, and post the demolition, the reconstruction work is anticipated to take around two years, with an estimated cost of Rs. 50 crores. The new bridge will have two additional railway lines, connecting Kurla to Parel, 5th and 6th line, while the BMC will work on the approach stretches. Soon after the Sion RoB, the next in line is the Dharavi RoB for similar purposes.