Mumbai: Single-digit Covid cases 1st time since March 2020

Mumbai: Active Covid cases have dropped from 3,000 in September to 134 this month. This is a steep drop of 96.36%. The number of daily cases has also dropped below 30, disproving initial speculations that new Omicron sub-variants could result in a surge.

Health officials said they have come a long way in controlling Covid cases which are now in the endemic stage. However, there will be sporadic cases but not a huge spike. An official lauded the collective efforts of healthcare and frontline workers and said vaccination has also played a major role. He, however, advised following Covid norms.

The first confirmed cases were reported in the state on March 9, 2020. On March 11, a couple from Andheri became the first confirmed patients in Mumbai. On March 27, six cases were recorded in the city – it was the last time when daily cases were recorded in single digits in the city till Saturday.

Among the 549 ventilator beds reserved for Covid patients, five were occupied on Saturday. While 13 patients are in ICUs, the test positivity rate (TPR) has dipped below 1%.

BMC health executive office Dr Mangla Gomare cautioned people, especially those living with severe comorbidities, against higher number of infections in the coming winter months. “We are already witnessing a measles outbreak. We request people with severe health issues to be cautious and take Covid-19 booster shots,” she said.

Meanwhile, the state health department reviewed data from the last two weeks (Nov 7-13; Nov 14-20), finding that new cases have reduced from 1,037 to 773 (25.46%) and there were three deaths in the last week.

“Of the total new cases in the week, 1.55% have been admitted to ICUs. Until now, a total of 134 patients of the XBB variant have been found. The severity of the disease as well as the speed of transmission have not increased in any affected area,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate.

Fresh guidelines for int’l arrivals

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday issued fresh guidelines for international arrivals, which will come into effect from Nov 22. The guidelines provide protocols that international travellers need to comply with at airports, seaports and land borders. While all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated, announcements about precautionary measures shall be made in flights and at all points of entry. Any passenger exhibiting symptoms shall be isolated as per standard protocol and will undergo treatment.

On arrival, de-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing. Thermal screening of all passengers should be undertaken at the point of entry. Those found to be symptomatic shall be immediately isolated and taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol.

Post-arrival, passengers should self-monitor their health and report symptoms to their nearest health facility.