Mumbai SID Officer Duped Of ₹45,000 In Mahanagar Gas Online Verification Scam | File Pic [Representational Image]

Mumbai: A 52-year-old female officer of the State Intelligence Department (SID) was duped by a scammer of Rs 45,000 online after the scamner falsely claimed that her Mahanagar Gas connection had been approved. A case has been registered against the unidentified accused at the Bandra Police Station on May 11. on May 11.

Police said the complainant is a 52-year-old Assistant Intelligence Officer Maria Rodriguez with the State Intelligence Department and resides with her family in the Bandra Police Colony in Bandra West.

According to the complaint, on May 9, 2026, while she was having lunch at her residence around 12 noon, she received a call from mobile number 9296796454. The caller informed her that her Mahanagar Gas pipeline connection had been approved and that a PDF file would be sent for ID verification. The caller instructed her to open the file and fill in the required details.

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Thereafter, a PDF file titled “Mahanagar Gas Meter Bill” was sent to her WhatsApp from number 9100522173. As soon as she entered her bank details in the file, a total of Rs 45,000 was debited from her account in two transactions — Rs 20,000 in the first transaction and Rs 25,000 in the second.

She later attempted to contact the concerned mobile number but received no response, following which she realised that she had been cheated.

Police have reported that since March 25, scammers have targeted over 130 customers of Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) by threatening to disconnect gas lines or posing as helpers for new gas pipe connections. The victims have collectively lost approximately ₹3 crore.

According to the complainant, the accused gained her trust by posing as representatives of Mahanagar Gas Limited and committed financial fraud through electronic means. She filed a complaint at Bandra police.