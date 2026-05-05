US-Israel-Iran Conflict Hits Kalyan Crematoriums As Gas Cylinder Shortage Forces Shutdown Of 7 Funeral Units, Families Turn To Wood Pyres | AFP

Kalyan: The impact of the recent conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran is now being felt at an unexpected place — crematoriums in Kalyan-Dombivli. A shortage of commercial gas cylinders has forced several gas-based cremation units to shut down, leaving grieving families with limited options.

6 to 7 gas furnaces non-functional for 1.5 months

For the past one and a half months, gas cremation furnaces at nearly 6 to 7 crematoriums under the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation have remained non-functional due to irregular gas supply. As a result, families are being compelled to perform last rites using traditional wood pyres.

Relatives of the deceased often request gas-based cremation for its efficiency and lower cost. However, due to the unavailability of cylinders, crematorium staff have no option but to direct them towards wood-based cremation. This has led to frequent arguments between staff and family members on a daily basis.

Staff face daily arguments with grieving families

Local residents have raised concerns, questioning why the shortage persists in municipal crematoriums when gas supply has reportedly normalized in other sectors following the ceasefire. They argue that the administration should have ensured uninterrupted supply, especially for essential services.

The shift to wood-based cremation has not only increased the time required for the process but has also added to the financial burden on families during an already difficult time.

Officials Respond

Manoj Sangle, Executive Engineer from Dombivli acknowledged the issue stating that the supply of commercial gas cylinders has been affected due to the war. He added that a request has been made to the rationing department to provide cylinders as per the monthly quota. Efforts are also underway to introduce PNG (Piped Natural Gas) connections at crematoriums to avoid such disruptions in the future.

Jagdish Kore Executive Engineer from Kalyan, informed that the Vitthalwadi crematorium currently operates on Mahanagar Gas supply. He further said that steps are being taken to extend PNG connectivity to other crematoriums to ensure a steady and reliable gas supply going forward.

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