Thane Civic Body Launches Pre-Monsoon Preparedness Drive Targeting Waterlogging, Open Manholes And Landslide-Prone Zones | AI

Thane: In a proactive move to prevent rain-related accidents, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated a comprehensive pre-monsoon preparedness drive. This year, the administration is focusing its efforts on three critical areas: waterlogging, open manholes, and landslide-prone zones.

Strategic Deployment and 24/7 Monitoring

To ensure a rapid response to any emergency, the TMC’s disaster management cell will operate 24/7. A dedicated team of 20 personnel will work in two shifts at the headquarters. This internal strength is bolstered by the arrival of 30 TDRF (Thane Disaster Response Force) personnel and 25 NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) jawans, who will be stationed in the city for the next three months. Additionally, 10-member rapid response teams have been formed at each ward committee level.

Key Infrastructure Initiatives

Gajanan Godepure, TMC Deputy Commissioner, confirmed that planning meetings and system readiness tasks are slated for completion by May 15. Key measures include:

Flood Mitigation: Over 70 water pumps will be installed in low-lying areas.

Manhole Safety: Following past tragedies involving open manholes, a city-wide inspection is underway to ensure every manhole is securely covered.

Masunda Lake Overflow: To prevent water from entering the market areas, specialized motors and culverts are being set up to divert overflow into drains.

Read Also Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders BMC And SRA To Submit List Of Govt Flats From Developers...

Desilting: A strict deadline of May 31 has been set to complete all gutter cleaning and desilting work.

Public Safety and Evacuations

Evacuation notices are being issued to residents in hilly terrains—specifically in Indiranagar-Lokmanyanagar, Kalwa, and Mumbra—due to high landslide risks. Furthermore, the TMC is coordinating with MSEDCL and Torrent Power to ensure all electrical repairs are finalized by May 31 to prevent electrocution accidents during heavy spells.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/