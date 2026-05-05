Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders BMC And SRA To Submit List Of Govt Flats From Developers Amid Housing Irregularities Allegations

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | X / Dev_Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to compile and submit a comprehensive list of flats that the government is entitled to receive from private developers in Mumbai. The directive comes amid mounting allegations of large-scale irregularities in housing schemes and aims to assess the government’s rightful share in such projects. Officials have been given a deadline of one month to submit the report.

Officials admit lack of clarity on housing cases

Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal said that during a recent meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, officials from BMC and SRA admitted they lacked clarity on several such cases. According to her, authorities typically receive records only after developers obtain Occupation Certificates (OC). However, in many instances, developers allegedly sold flats without securing the mandatory OC, leaving the government unaware of its entitled housing stock.

Taking serious note of the issue, Fadnavis instructed officials to identify all such flats that should have been handed over to the government but were instead sold in the open market. Misal confirmed that the Chief Minister has sought a detailed list within a month to initiate further action.

CM seeks detailed list for further action

The issue was prominently raised during the recent budget session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha, who moved an attention notice highlighting alleged violations by developers. Kotecha claimed that instead of constructing “in-situ” Permanent Transit Camp (PTC) housing for project-affected persons, several developers built and sold commercial units and luxury apartments.

He alleged that in Mulund alone, flats worth over Rs100 crore had been sold in violation of norms, while across Mumbai, the scale of the irregularities could exceed Rs 2,000 crore. He further pointed to violations under Development Control Regulations (DCR) 33(11) and 33(20)(b), which govern redevelopment and rehabilitation projects.

Kotecha alleged commercial units built instead of transit camps

“While individuals are swiftly arrested for relatively smaller financial defaults, here we are seeing housing stock worth hundreds of crores being diverted. What action will be taken against the developers and architects involved? Will those responsible face criminal prosecution?” Kotecha questioned during the session.

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Responding to the concerns, Misal had assured the assembly that a vigilance audit of all such housing schemes across Mumbai would be conducted. She acknowledged that several developers had failed to hand over mandatory housing stock meant for Project Affected Persons (PAP) and transit accommodations to the SRA or BMC, despite availing additional Floor Space Index (FSI) benefits.

“Stop-work notices have already been issued in certain cases. If it is found that violations were overlooked or suppressed, strict action will be taken against both developers and officials,” Misal said. She also warned that BMC officials could face action if they are found to have misled the legislature or ignored violations.

The audit will not be limited to Mulund but will cover all such projects across Mumbai. A detailed report is expected within a month, following which the state government is likely to initiate corrective and punitive measures to safeguard public housing interests and ensure accountability in redevelopment projects.

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