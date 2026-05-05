BMC Opposition Leader Kishori Pednekar Slams Privatisation Of Borivali Thalassemia Care And Bone Marrow Transplant Centre

BMC Opposition Leader Kishori Pednekar | PTI

Mumbai: The Leader of Opposition in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Kishori Pednekar, has strongly opposed the proposed privatization of the Comprehensive Thalassemia Care, Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation Centre in Borivali (East).

She visited centre and criticised BMC's financial rationale

Pednekar visited the centre on Wednesday and criticized the move by the municipal administration and ruling party, which has cited financial constraints as the reason for privatization. She argued that instead of handing over such a critical healthcare facility to private players, the BMC should explore alternative options and continue operating the centre independently. She also demanded that all medical services at the facility remain free of cost.

Highlighting the centre’s importance, Pednekar said it provides essential treatment to children suffering from serious illnesses and has earned a strong reputation in a short period. She warned that privatization could adversely affect both patient care and affordability.

Centre treats children with serious illnesses

She further stressed that doctors, officers, and staff currently working at the centre should be retained and protected from job losses. Suggesting alternatives, she recommended exploring Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding and public-private partnership models.

In addition, Pednekar demanded that the BMC release a white paper detailing expenditure in the public health department during the period of administrative rule, when no elected corporators were in place.

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She also expressed hope that Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide would act impartially and in the best interest of Mumbai’s citizens.

The Comprehensive Thalassemia Care, Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation Centre in Borivali is a satellite facility of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital. Established by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) in April 2017, the centre is a 58-bed hospital with an eight-bed bone marrow transplantation (BMT) unit.

It is the first multi-bedded BMT facility of international standards in the public sector dedicated exclusively to children, aiming to provide care irrespective of patients’ socioeconomic background. Between 2018 and 2025, the medical team at the centre has performed 440 transplants.

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