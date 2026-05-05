CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Its Own Former Deputy SP Brij Mohan Meena And Relative, Claims 87.84% Illicit Gains | File Pic

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a disproportionate assets case against the then deputy superintendent of police (DySP) of CBI Brij Mohan Meena and his relative. The CBI has claimed that Meena has intentionally enriched himself illicitly and allegedly acquired assets in his name as well as in the name of his relative to the tune of Rs.98.63 lakh which are 87.84% disproportionate to their known sources of income.

He joined CBI in 2003, became DySP in 2019

Meena had joined CBI as a sub-inspector in the year 2003 and was promoted to Inspector in 2009 and then to DySP in 2019. He was posted in CBI, Bank Securities and Fraud Branch (BSFB) Mumbai as DySP from September 27, 2021.

In December 2024, CBI had registered a case against the then DySP Brij Mohan Meena and others on the allegations of obtaining undue advantage from different individuals who were within the ambit of the investigation being conducted by him. It was alleged that the accused public servant was utilizing the services of different middlemen for transacting the bribe money through a web of accounts and hawala channel.

Searches at 20 premises across four cities

Following the registration of the said case, CBI had conducted searches at 20 premises at Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi. The searches had led to the recovery of cash worth Rs. 55 lakh which has been routed through hawala channel, property papers showing investment of Rs. 1.78 crores and book entries showing transactions worth Rs. 1.63 crores besides other incriminating documents/ articles.

Investigation revealed that the accused Meena had intentionally enriched himself illicitly during his posting at CBI, BSFB, Mumbai for the period from September 27, 2021 to December 31, 2024 (check period) and acquired huge assets (both movable and immovable) allegedly by corrupt and illegal means in his name and in the name of his relative which are disproportionate to their known sources of income, officials said.

"Further, huge deposits are found in bank accounts of a Meena's relative showing her active knowledge and participation. The said facts prima-facie disclose that during the check period Brij Mohan Meena has intentionally enriched himself illicitly and acquired assets in his name as well as in the name of his relative to the tune of Rs.98.63 lakh which are 87.84% disproportionate to their known sources of income. A case has been registered on charges of illicit enrichment, criminal misconduct by public servant and abetment under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act," the CBI stated in its FIR.

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