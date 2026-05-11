Mumbai Cyber Fraud Alert: Santacruz Residents Fear Data Breach After Fraudsters Use Piped Gas Registration Ruse To Spread APK Malware |

Mumbai: A major cybercrime fraud was averted after residents of an entire building in Mumbai's Santacruz received scam calls from Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) officials. The callers allegedly asked residents to download an APK file on the pretext of completing new piped gas connection registration.

According to a report by TOI, the calls suspicion as the residents of the building had applied for new gas meters around a month ago and had completed all formalities, including payment of fees to MGL. However, the calls raised concerns among residents as scamsters had access to all their personal details and application information. Moreover, residents raised concerns about an alleged breach of consumers' data.

According to the report, the fraudsters not only called the residents but also a few received video and WhatsApp calls asking residents to download the APK files.

On this, a resident also informed that he contacted the MGL helpline and was informed that the company communicates only through SMS and never asks customers to download APK files. The resident called it a clear case of fraud, the report stated.

MGL Official To Probe Possible Breach

A senior MGL also informed the daily that the company follows strict data privacy guidelines while maintaining customer information, however, they added that a data breach would be investigated.

Recent APK File Scams

Meanwhile, in April, a man posing as an MGL employee was caught by residents in Mumbai’s Bhandup while allegedly trying to scam a household. The accused, who failed to produce a valid ID, was handed over to the police.

In another case, a 64-year-old Kurla resident was targeted when fraudsters sent him a fake APK file after warning that his gas connection would be blocked. After he downloaded the file, Rs 2.35 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account.

MGL Urges Residents To Be Cautious

MGL on its official social media handle keeps posting messages for residents, warning them that scammers often pose as trusted service providers through fake links, APK downloads, and WhatsApp or SMS messages. They also provided the official route of communication:

WhatsApp: +91-98992 03843

Customer Care: 022 6867 4500 / 6156 4500

Email: support@mahanagargas.com



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It said, "MGL DOES NOT send threats of disconnection through suspicious messages, asking to download APKs, or asking customers to contact unknown numbers for bill updates."