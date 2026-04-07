Mumbai Shocker! Thief Steals Mobile During Jumma Namaz In Govandi Mosque, Act Caught On CCTV |

Mumbai witnessed a deeply unsettling incident in Baiganwadi, Govandi, where a young man was caught on CCTV allegedly stealing a mobile phone during Friday Jumma namaz at Noor e Illahi Masjid on Road No 8 on April 3, 2026.

The video, now widely shared across social media platforms, shows devotees immersed in prayer, completely unaware of their surroundings. In a matter of seconds, the accused quietly reaches into the pocket of a worshipper standing ahead of him, removes the phone, and walks away without drawing attention.

#Mumbai- In a disturbing incident from Baiganwadi, Govandi, a young man was caught on CCTV allegedly stealing a mobile phone from another worshipper’s pocket during Friday Jumma namaz at Noor-e-Illahi Masjid on Road No. 8 (April 3, 2026).

1/3 pic.twitter.com/zrj3bxcA0o — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 7, 2026

The brazenness of the act, carried out during a moment of faith and silence, has left residents disturbed. Many locals believe this may not be an isolated case and suspect the same individual could be linked to previous thefts in the area.

Sacred Spaces No Longer Immune

The incident has triggered concerns about safety even in places traditionally considered secure. Residents say the violation of trust within a place of worship has intensified unease.

While Mumbai continues to be known for its resilience and communal harmony, such incidents underline the need for vigilance and stronger security measures, even in spaces meant for peace.

Woman Held For Mangalsutra Theft At Kandivali Station

In a separate case, a 20 year old woman was apprehended at Kandivali railway station on Monday morning after allegedly stealing a mangalsutra worth Rs 2 lakh from a fellow commuter.

The incident occurred around 8 am during peak hours, when heavy crowds move through Mumbai’s suburban railway network. According to reports circulating online, the accused targeted a commuter and attempted to flee after committing the theft.

However, alert commuters and authorities quickly intervened, chasing and detaining her within the station premises before she could escape.

Visuals from the scene show the woman being handcuffed by police, drawing attention from onlookers.

Rising Concerns Over Public Safety

These back to back incidents have reignited concerns over safety in crowded public spaces. Daily commuters have long flagged theft and chain snatching as recurring issues, particularly during rush hours.

As investigations continue, many are calling for enhanced surveillance, stricter monitoring, and increased awareness to prevent such crimes in the future.

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