Alert Commuter Thwarts ₹54,000 Mobile Theft At Thane Station, Thief Arrested | Representational Image

Thane: A quick-thinking passenger led to the arrest of a seasoned mobile thief at Thane Railway Station on the evening of March 24. The incident occurred on Platform No. 2 as commuters prepared to board a Kalyan-bound local train.

​The complainant, Sushant Deepak Gamre (26), a resident of Diva and a bank employee in Navi Mumbai, was waiting for his train around 9:00 PM. As the train arrived and the platform became crowded, the suspect, identified as Samir Ahmed Sheikh (35), attempted to pick Gamre’s pocket.

​Sensing a hand in his pocket, Gamre immediately realized his mobile phone was being stolen. He acted swiftly, confronting the thief and preventing his escape with the help of fellow passengers. The group successfully restrained Sheikh and handed him over to the Thane Railway Police.

​Authorities recovered a high-end mobile phone valued at approximately ₹54,000 from the suspect. Sheikh, a resident of Kurla, has been officially charged. Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Archana Dusane, the police are now investigating whether the accused is linked to other pickpocketing cases on the Central Line.

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