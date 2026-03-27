Thane Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Seizes 120 Codeine Syrup Bottles Worth ₹35,835; 26-Year-OId UP Man Arrested In Rabodi

Thane AEC arrests suspect with 120 codeine syrup bottles during anti-drug operation near Saket Road | Representational Image

Thane, March 27: In a targeted crackdown on the illegal sale of prescription drugs, the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) arrested a 26-year-old man and seized a significant cache of codeine-based cough syrup. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Sarfaraz Ismail Sayyad, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Trap laid following tip-off

Acting on a tip-off received by Police Constable Tanaji Patil, the Anti-Extortion Cell team, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Shailesh Salvi, laid a trap near the bridge on Saket Road. The informant indicated that a man from Uttar Pradesh would be arriving in the area to illegally distribute the narcotic substance.

Accused apprehended, contraband seized

The operation, led by Assistant Police Inspector Bhushan Kapadnis and Sub-Inspector Subhash Tawde, resulted in the apprehension of the suspect.

During the search, officers recovered 120 bottles (100 ml each) of codeine phosphate-infused cough syrup along with a mobile phone. The total value of the seized goods is estimated at Rs 35,835.

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Case registered, probe underway

A case has been officially registered at the Rabodi Police Station. The Thane Court has remanded the accused to police custody until Sunday. Authorities are currently investigating the source of the contraband and identifying the intended recipients in the local supply chain.

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