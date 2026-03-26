Thane Crime Branch Seizes 2.062 Kg MD Drugs Worth ₹4.12 Crore In Charai, 3 Arrested In Anti-Narcotics Crackdown

Thane Crime Branch busts drug network, seizing MD worth ₹4.12 crore and arresting three accused | Representational Image

Thane, March 26: In a significant crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Thane Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has seized Mephedrone (MD) drugs valued at approximately Rs 4.12 crore. The operation led to the arrest of three individuals involved in a distribution syndicate.

Trap laid following tip-off

The arrests followed a strategic trap laid by a team under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Janardan Sonawane and Assistant Police Inspector Somnath Karnavar-Patil. Acting on a tip-off received by Police Constable Girish Patil regarding a drug deal in the Charai area, officials intercepted the suspects on March 23.

Key details of the seizure

Total Value: Rs 4,12,40,000

Total Quantity: 2.062 kilograms of MD powder

Suspects Identified:

Sohel Dilip Khan (36), resident of Kopri (found with 1.056 kg)

Rohit Vilas Sitapure (29), resident of Ulhasnagar (found with 1.006 kg)

Rajesh Hadawale (23), resident of Kopri

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Investigation underway

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav confirmed that the trio was produced before a local court, which has remanded them to police custody until March 28, 2026. Investigations are currently underway to trace the supply chain and identify the primary source of the contraband.

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