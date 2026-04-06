Mumbai Crime: 20-Year-Old Woman Nabbed For Stealing ₹2 Lakhs-Worth Mangalsutra At Kandivali Station | Dahisarkarofficial Instagram Page

Mumbai: A 20-year-old woman was apprehended at Kandivali railway station on Monday morning after she allegedly stole a mangalsutra worth Rs.2 lakh from a fellow commuter, raising fresh concerns over passenger safety at busy suburban stations.

The incident reportedly took place around 8:00 am during peak hours, when heavy footfall is witnessed across Mumbai’s suburban railway network. According to a post shared by the Instagram handle ‘dahisarkarofficial’, the accused allegedly targeted a woman commuter and fled after stealing the valuable ornament.

However, her escape attempt was short-lived. Alert locals and authorities present at the station quickly intervened and chased the suspect across the premises. She was eventually caught within the station limits before she could flee further.

Visuals of the incident, now circulating widely on social media, show the young woman being detained by police personnel at the station. In the footage, she can be seen being handcuffed on the spot as authorities took her into custody, drawing the attention of onlookers.

While the exact sequence of events leading to the theft and the identity of the accused have not yet been officially confirmed, the incident has once again highlighted vulnerabilities in public safety, especially during rush hours when commuters are often distracted and crowded conditions make it easier for such crimes to occur.

Daily commuters have frequently raised concerns about thefts and chain-snatching incidents at railway stations and inside local trains. The case has sparked discussions online, with many questioning the effectiveness of existing safety measures and urging authorities to strengthen monitoring systems across stations.

Further investigation into the matter is expected, as officials look into the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft.

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