Mumbai Shocker: School Bus Cleaner Held For Molesting 8-Yr-Old Student

The Samta Nagar police have arrested a 61-year-old school bus cleaner under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing an 8-year-old girl while dropping students home.
The incident occurred on September 16 when the school bus, belonging to a Kandivali East-based school, was dropping students off at their homes. According to the police, the cleaner inappropriately touched the victim’s thigh during the ride. The girl immediately informed her parents, who then alerted the school administration.
Following the complaint, a case was filed on September 19. Investigations have revealed that the accused had no prior criminal history.
