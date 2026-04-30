Mumbai Shocker! Man Shot, Stabbed To Death In Kurla; 3 Arrested

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai's Kurla, where a man was shot and stabbed to death. According to the Mumbai Police, three accused have been arrested in the case.

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Here's What Happened

According to an IANS report, the incident took place on April 29 at around 10 pm near Pipeline Block No. 3 in Kurla's V B Nagar. The deceased, identified as Baba Pawar, was shot by one person while two others stabbed him.

Victim Succumbed During Treatment

After the information was received, Pawar was rushed to Bhabha Hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police Action and Investigation Underway

A case was registered at V B Nagar police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act for murder and other offences. Later, it was reported that the police arrested all the three accused involved in the crime. Currently, further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances and motive behind the gruesome killing.

Meanwhile, in another recent incident, a man allegedly stabbed a shopkeeper five to six times after thinking that he and his brother were laughing at him. The incident occurred in Agripada's Baby Garden area, where two brothers were chatting and laughing over something in their shop.

When the accused arrived at the shop, he thought the two brothers were laughing and mocking him and in a sudden outburst, Mansuri pulled out a knife and attacked one of the brothers multiple times.

Prior to this, another stabbing incident took place in Mira Road's Naya Nagar, where a 31-year-old man, Zaib Zubair Ansari, attacked two security guards after being questioned about their religion. The attack took place near Asmita Grand Mansion in Mira Road East, where two security guards were on duty when Ansari approached them, initially asking for directions to a nearby mosque. Later, Ansari questioned one of the guards about his religion before attacking him with a knife. He then entered the security cabin and allegedly asked the second guard to recite the 'Kalma'.

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Ansari was arrested within hours after police reviewed CCTV footage. He was later produced before a Thane district court, which remanded him to police custody until May 4.