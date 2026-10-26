Mumbai Shocker: Man Allegedly Throws 9-Month-Old Toddler Off Ghatkopar Railway Station Skywalk After Fight With Wife; Arrested |

Mumbai: In a disturbing incident, a 23-year-old man allegedly threw his nine-month-old son from a skywalk near Ghatkopar Railway Station following an argument with his wife.

The incident reportedly occured on Sunday night at around 10:30 PM. The infant, identified as Aarav, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital. The accused, identified as Jafar Shaikh (23), was arrested by Ghatkopar Police following a complaint lodged by his wife, Aarti Jafar Shaikh (22).

Argument Turns Violent

According to a News18 Marathi report, the incident occurred at around 10.30 pm on Sunday when Aarti was standing with her nine-month-old son on the skywalk near Ghatkopar Railway Station.

Her husband allegedly arrived at the spot, following which an argument broke out between the couple. During the altercation, Jafar allegedly picked up the infant and threw him from the skywalk. The child suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Infant Shifted To Sion Hospital

Following the incident, Aarti immediately rushed her injured son to Rajawadi Hospital for medical treatment. However, as the infant's condition deteriorated, doctors referred him to Sion Hospital for further treatment. The nine-month-old child is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Couple Allegedly Had Frequent Disputes

According to the report, Jafar is engaged in the clothes-selling business and married Aarti around two years ago. The report further alleged that Jafar was addicted to drugs, which frequently led to arguments and disputes between the couple.

Father Arrested By Police

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack.

Further details regarding the charges invoked against the accused and the infant's medical condition are awaited.

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