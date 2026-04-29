Nashik: Toddler Killed In Leopard Attack In Peth Taluka; MP Bhaskar Bhagare Demands Sterilisation Policy | Representative Image

Nashik: A shocking incident has occurred at Kalambari in Peth taluka of Nashik district, where a two-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack, casting a pall of gloom across the region and once again highlighting the growing conflict between humans and wildlife. The deceased child has been identified as Dnyaneshwari Mure.

Upon learning of the tragedy, Dindori MP Bhaskar Bhagare immediately visited Kalambari village and consoled the grieving family. Visibly emotional, he said, “Dnyaneshwari’s death marks the untimely loss of an innocent life. As a father to a daughter myself, I am deeply pained by this incident. We are losing many innocent children and livestock due to the conflict between leopards and humans; this must stop now.”

During his visit, Bhagare issued clear directives to officials from the Forest Department, Revenue Department, and Panchayat Samiti present at the site. He instructed them to complete all legal formalities without delay to ensure that government compensation reaches the victim’s family at the earliest, stressing that no technical hurdles should slow down the process.

The MP was accompanied by Girish Gavit, Taluka President of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) in Peth, along with a large number of villagers and government officials. The incident has triggered anger among locals, who have questioned the effectiveness of Forest Department patrolling and demanded immediate action to contain the leopard.

Taking a firm stand, Bhagare reiterated his demand for long-term measures to control the rising leopard population and prevent their intrusion into human settlements. “I have been consistently raising this issue in Parliament and demanding the implementation of a Leopard Sterilisation Policy. The government must now take serious cognisance and provide a permanent solution,” he said.