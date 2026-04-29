Nashik: District Banking Roadmap Charts 10-Point Strategy; ₹14,000 Cr Infrastructure Boost | Sourced

Nashik: To accelerate economic progress and strengthen banking services from rural to urban areas, a comprehensive “Nashik District Banking Roadmap” has outlined 10 key development pillars aimed at driving inclusive growth across the district. The roadmap is expected to significantly boost agriculture, industry, infrastructure, employment generation, and sustainable development.

It places equal emphasis on rural economic expansion, urban infrastructure, entrepreneurship, and green energy initiatives, presenting a balanced vision for overall district development.

A major focus area is agriculture and the rural economy. Under the “Rural Access” initiative, banking services will be expanded by opening new branches in currently unbanked villages. Simultaneously, the “Agriculture and KCC Saturation” plan aims to increase the coverage of Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to 80–85%, while also addressing challenges related to CIBIL scores and credit accessibility. Efforts are also underway to enhance farmers’ income by increasing credit flow to allied sectors such as dairy, poultry, and fisheries, in line with the “Blue-White Revolution” concept.

Support for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) forms another key pillar, with provisions for second and third-cycle funding to strengthen livelihoods. In parallel, the food processing sector will receive a push under the PMFME scheme, promoting industries such as dairy, wine, and milling through enhanced financial assistance.

Urban development and employment generation are also central to the roadmap. Under “Urban Credit,” the second and third loan instalments under the PM SVANidhi scheme will be expedited. To promote entrepreneurship, schemes like PMEGP and CMEGP will encourage youth below 32 years to start their own ventures.

Sustainability is a crucial component, with the roadmap aiming for 100% saturation under the PM Surya Ghar scheme by promoting rooftop solar installations across households. In the real estate sector, housing loans and financial support to stalled projects are expected to revive growth and boost the property market.

Infrastructure development will see significant investment, with projects worth approximately ₹14,000 crore, including major initiatives like ring roads, set to be prioritised through deposit mobilisation and funding support. Around 25 developing villages are expected to benefit from these large-scale investments.

Overall, the roadmap charts a clear path toward inclusive growth, enhanced financial access, and stronger infrastructure. With active participation from the banking sector, it is poised to transform economic opportunities and improve the quality of life across the Nashik district.