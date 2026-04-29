Nashik: 1,630 Youth Secure Jobs Through YCMOU Job Fairs; Statewide Initiative Sees Strong Response | Sourced

Nashik: A series of job fairs organised by Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), with support from the Yuvashakti Foundation, has successfully generated employment opportunities for 1,630 young men and women across Maharashtra.

Held between December 2025 and April 2026, the initiative saw 12 job fairs conducted over a span of 125 days at multiple locations. Around 50 reputed companies participated, offering placements to selected candidates.

Out of 21,797 registered candidates, 5,057 attended in-person interviews. Those selected have been offered annual salary packages ranging from ₹1.8 lakh to ₹2.64 lakh, depending on their qualifications.

Encouraged by the strong response, YCMOU is now planning to expand the initiative by organising job fairs in 36 locations across the state on a district-wise basis.

The job fairs were jointly organised by the university’s School of Rural Development and Entrepreneurship, along with the Yuvashakti Foundation. The initiative aligns with YCMOU’s motto, ‘Gyan Ganga Gharoghari’ (Knowledge to Every Home), reflecting its growing focus on not just education but also employment facilitation.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sanjeev Sonawane stated that the fairs provided students with a platform to explore multiple job opportunities under one roof, gain hands-on interview experience, build confidence, and better understand career pathways. Fresh graduates, in particular, also benefited from internship opportunities that will support their long-term career growth.