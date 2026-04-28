Nashik: NGT Extends Stay On Tree Felling Till June 19; Prior Approval Mandatory, Major Blow To Municipal Corporation | Sourced

Nashik: In the ongoing legal battle regarding tree felling within Nashik city, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) today dealt a major blow to the Municipal Corporation administration. The previously issued stay order on tree felling in the city has now been extended until June 19, 2026. Significantly, it has now been made mandatory to obtain prior permission directly from the Green Tribunal itself if tree felling becomes absolutely essential in instances of extreme urgency.

In the high-profile case of 'Manish Baviskar vs. Nashik Municipal Corporation,' the Municipal Corporation deployed a large team of lawyers from Delhi in an effort to get the stay on tree felling lifted. Several applicants claiming to be 'accident victims', along with Ratan Lath of the 'Fravashi Academy,' had filed intervention applications in support of the Municipal Corporation.

However, the counsel for the original applicant, Manish Baviskar , Adv. Shriram Pingale strongly opposed these applications. Adv. Pingale argued that these applicants had been 'planted' by the Municipal Corporation itself and were attempting to mislead the court. Accepting this argument, the Tribunal rejected both applications.

The Municipal Corporation had requested a relaxation of the stay order, citing the potential risk of loss of life should trees fall. However, the Tribunal refused to grant any major concessions in this regard. It was explicitly clarified that if it becomes necessary to fell a tree or prune branches during an emergency situation, a separate application must be submitted to the Tribunal for that specific purpose. Consequently, a check will now be placed on the Municipal Corporation's arbitrary tree-felling activities.

While conducting a hearing on an application challenging tree-felling activities that occurred after April 7, the Tribunal has directed Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Garden Officer Vivek Bhadane, and other concerned officials to submit their statements within two weeks.

The next hearing for this case is now scheduled for June 19, 2026. Advocates Shriram Pingale and Vikas Agarwal effectively presented the case on behalf of the petitioner, Manish Baviskar.