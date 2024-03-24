 Mumbai Shocker: Labourer Dies, 4 Injured After Falling Into Open Drain During Repairs In Sewri
A "box drain" was being repaired under the direction of the Storm Water Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the time.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 07:31 PM IST
Mumbai Shocker: Labourer Dies, 4 Injured After Falling Into Open Drain During Repairs In Sewri | Pixabay

A labourer was killed and four of his colleagues were injured after they fell into an open drain during repairs in Mumbai's Sewri area on Sunday, a civic official said. The incident occurred in the morning near the Sewri Gadi Bunder locality, he said.

Details of the tragedy

According to the official from the Mumbai fire brigade, a "box drain" was being repaired under the direction of the Storm Water Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the time.

Five workers, engaged by contractor M/S Acute Design, fell into the drain, he said. Locals rescued all five and rushed them to the civic-run KEM hospital where one of them, identified as Mehboob Ismail (19), was declared dead, he said.

article-image

Of the other labourers, one Salim (25) is in critical condition. The remaining three - Shafakul (22), Korem (35) and Mosalin (30) - are stable, he said, quoting hospital authorities. 

