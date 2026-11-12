Mumbai Shocker: Family Of Three Allegedly Assaulted By 8-10 People Over Firecracker Dispute In Andheri East; 4 Arrested, Video Surfaces | X

Mumbai: A family of three, including a couple and their young daughter, was allegedly assaulted by a group of eight to ten people following an argument about the bursting of firecrackers in Mumbai's Andheri East during the Diwali festivities.

The incident occurred in the Krishna Nagar area of Marol, leaving all three family members injured, Times Now reported. A video purportedly showing the assault has also surfaced on social media.

The MIDC police have registered a case against the accused and arrested four people in connection with the incident.

Argument Over Firecrackers Escalates Into Physical Assault

According to the report, the incident began when the daughter of the Gupta family was bursting firecrackers in an open area of a lane in Krishna Nagar. An individual identified as Badal Goswami allegedly objected to the bursting of firecrackers and began verbally abusing the family members.

The disagreement soon escalated into a heated argument, which allegedly turned violent. The reports further states that the group of around eight to ten people subsequently attacked the family.

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Woman Allegedly Kicked, Punched And Beaten With Sticks

During the alleged assault, the woman was reportedly pushed to the ground and beaten with kicks, punches and sticks. However, when her husband attempted to intervene and protect her, he was also allegedly attacked by the group.

The couple's young daughter was also reportedly assaulted during the confrontation. The incident left all three family members injured, with reports suggesting that they sustained serious injuries.

Injured Family Taken To Jogeshwari Hospital

Following the incident, the injured family members were rushed to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari for medical treatment.

The identities of the accused and further details regarding the incident and the investigation are not yet known.

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