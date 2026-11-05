Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Denies Role In Alleged Eviction Of 20 Katkari Families In Raigad, Says 'Dispute Was Settled'

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar denied allegations linking him and his family to the alleged forcible eviction of 20 Katkari tribal families from Mhatroli village in Raigad's Alibaug, before their houses were demolished in March 2024. He said neither he nor his family members had any involvement in the incident and claimed the land dispute had already been resolved.

Activists Demand Action Under Atrocities Act

The response came after Sarvahara Jan Andolan, at a press conference on Tuesday, demanded that offences be registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Narwekar, his wife Sarojini Narwekar and others allegedly involved in the eviction.

Narwekar Cites Complaint & Settlement Documents

Rejecting the allegations, Narwekar pointed out that the complaint filed in 2024 did not name his wife or any member of her family. He also maintained that there were no claims or encroachments on the property when Sarojini Narwekar purchased the land, as reported by The Times of India.

According to the Assembly Speaker, the dispute was then settled between the previous owner and the complainants. He said the complainants had voluntarily submitted statements before the Tehsildar and concerned police officials, confirming that the matter had been resolved and that they had no further claims over the property. Narwekar further claimed that the complainants had submitted affidavits before a magistrate declaring that they had no interest or claim over the land.

Speaker Questions Revival Of Allegations

He questioned why the issue was being raised again after more than two-and-a-half years, alleging that certain individuals and organisations were attempting to revive a dispute that had already been settled.

"For the past over 2.5 years, there was not even a whisper from the complainants about this issue. Suddenly, with an ulterior motive, some unconcerned entities and individuals seem to be raising an issue which has been settled between the previous owner and the complainants," Narwekar said.

Dispute Concerns Eviction Of Tribal Families

The allegations concern the alleged displacement of 20 Katkari tribal families from Mhatroli village and the subsequent demolition of their homes in March 2024. Sarvahara Jan Andolan has sought legal action against those it claims were responsible. Narwekar, however, has denied any connection to the incident, citing the absence of his family's names in the original complaint and the later settlement documents.

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