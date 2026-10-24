Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Appointed India's Regional Representative On Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Executive Committee

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar | X @niranjandtweets

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has been appointed as the representative of the India region on the International Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), marking a significant recognition for the Maharashtra Legislature and the CPA Maharashtra Branch.

Appointment Confirmed

Narwekar, who is also the ex-officio co-chairperson of the CPA Maharashtra Branch, received the appointment following the confirmation of his selection ahead of the general assembly of the CPA International Conference held in Cape Town last month.

In a letter dated October 20, 2026, Jarvis Matiya, Deputy Secretary-General of the CPA headquartered at the Houses of Parliament in London, congratulated and welcomed Narwekar as a member of the International Executive Committee.

Maharashtra Leaders Extend Congratulations

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman and ex-officio co-chairperson of the CPA Maharashtra Branch Ram Shinde, Deputy Chairperson Sachin Ahir and Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode congratulated Narwekar on his appointment.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association is an international organisation that promotes cooperation among parliaments and legislatures across Commonwealth countries. Its key objectives include strengthening democratic values, facilitating the exchange of parliamentary practices and promoting good governance.

International Engagement Opportunities

Narwekar's appointment as India's regional representative is expected to provide the Maharashtra Legislature with greater opportunities to engage with parliamentary representatives from Commonwealth countries, exchange best practices in legislative functioning and contribute to strengthening democratic institutions at the international level.

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The CPA Maharashtra Branch holds a notable place in the country's parliamentary history, as it was the first such branch to be established in India. The appointment is expected to further enhance Maharashtra's participation in international parliamentary cooperation.

CPA Executive Committee representatives' meeting on November 5

An introductory meeting for regional representatives and office-bearers of the CPA International Executive Committee has been scheduled for Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 8 am GMT.

The meeting will familiarise committee members with their roles and responsibilities, as well as the organisation's administrative and institutional framework. It will also be important for preparations for the CPA's mid-year meeting scheduled for 2027.

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