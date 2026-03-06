Mumbai Shocker! Caretaker Assaults Pet Dog With Stick & Wooden Plank At Ghatkopar Pet Boarding Centre; CCTV Video Draws Outrage

Mumbai Shocker! Caretaker Violently Assaults Dog With Stick & Wooden Plank At Ghatkopar Pet Boarding Centre; CCTV Video Goes Viral |

Mumbai: A shocking video showing a caretaker brutally beating a pet dog at a boarding facility in Ghatkopar has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on March 3 at around 7.49 pm, at Romeo Pet Boarding, where two Shih Tzus belonging to doctors were kept while the couple was travelling during Holi. In a post that went viral claimed that the couple's elder dog Orea was repeatedly hit with a stick and a wooden plank.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The CCTV footage and post of the doctors were shared by user Tara Deshpande on X. In the Post she shared, the doctors alleged that Oreo was hit so badly that his eyeballs popped out. In the CCTV footage, the caretaker, identified as Mukhesh, is seen violently assaulting the pet dog. The video also captured the dog’s painful howling cries during the assault.

The post wrote, "This is Dr Nikunj Shah & Dr Urmi Shah- and we want to share a horrific incident that happened with my elder pet- Oreo at Romeo pet boarding, Ghatkopar."

It further read, "My two shihtzus were boarding at this place for 3 days when we were travelling on Holi, on 3rd March at 8 pm. Their care taker-Mukesh-beat up Oreo with a stick and then a wooden plank repeatedly, so much so that his eyeball popped out. This is a medical emergency, and should have been treated within 4 hours! But this was not informed to us by the owner-Was not treated as an emergency"

Social Media Reaction

The viral video triggered massive outrage on social media, with several users demanding strict action against the caretaker and the pet boarding facility. Many called for the cancellation of the centre’s licence and urged authorities to ensure the accused does not escape punishment.

One user commented, "Strict action must be taken. Cancel the license of this pet boarding house," while another said, "Don’t let these people get away with this"

A user questioned, "How can he do that? Without fear!"

"Someone should beat that guy up with the same stick," one user commented.

A user said, "I don't know why people keep dogs and these dangerous animal. these animal should be eradicated from country."

"Same or worse treatment to be given to this person"