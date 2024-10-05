 Mumbai Shocker: 51-Yr-Old School Teacher Booked For Sexually Assaulting 11-Yr-Old Student In School; Case Registered Under POCSO
Complainant, secretary of institute which runs the school, says he witnessed the abhorrent act.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 01:05 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: The Vikhroli police have arrested a 51-year-old school teacher for allegedly sexually molesting an 11-year-old student inside the school building.

According to the police, the matter was brought to light by one of the members of the school named Ganesh Dashrath Bata. A resident of Bhandup, Bata was on the first floor of the school, going on rounds when he spotted the accused - Hitendra Shete, assistant teacher and resident of Saki Naka, interacting with a student. Reportedly, Shete was inside a classroom with the student at the time of the incident.

In his statement to the police, Mr Bata mentioned that he was observing Shete's actions from a slight distance, staying out of his direct line of sight. Shete allegedly kept glancing toward the classroom door, checking if anyone was passing by or entering the room. At that moment, he whispered something into the victim's ear and simultaneously touched her inappropriately. He was seen frequently holding the girl’s hand, said Mr Bata.

Alarmed by Shete's actions, Mr. Bata immediately intervened, stepping in front of Shete and pulling the girl away from him. He then contacted the Vikhroli police to report the incident. The police arrived at the scene, arrested Shete, conducted a panchnama, and recorded statements from witnesses and other school staff. They also recorded the girl's statement.

Mr Bata registered the FIR where Shete was booked under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

