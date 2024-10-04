Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: School Chairman Uday Kotwal And Secretary Tushar Apte Released On Bail In One Case, Detained In Another

Representational Image

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) produced the chairman Uday Kotwal and secretary Tushar Apte of the school in Badlapur where two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted by janitor Akshay Shinde, who was recently killed by the police, on Thursday in Kalyan Special POCSO court. They were released on bail in one case and detained in the second case. They will be produced on Friday.

The police sources said that they have deployed heavy police security across the Kalyan court premises to prevent any untoward incident while producing the accused in court on Thursday afternoon.

The lawyer of the accused argued and stated that the offences are of bailable nature and cited (references) case laws before the court. The public prosecutor resisted. Later, the investigation agency stated that the investigation has not been completed yet. The CCTV footage has been deleted so there is no need for probing the matter. The investigation agency argued and stated that both had not appeared at the office of the investigation agency despite being served summons in this matter. The court then considered the evidence on record, and the police custody was declined. The lawyer of the accused filed a bail plea in court, and subsequently, bail was granted.

In the second case, two individuals were detained and will be produced in court on Friday.

Arti Singh, IPS, chief of Special Investigation team said, "In the first case, the accused have been released on cash bail security."

A case was lodged against the trustees and officials of the Badlapur School under relevant sections of 21(Punishment for failure to report or record a case) of POCSO for allegedly failing to report the sexual assault incident involving the two minor girls. The SIT has filed two separate chargesheets in the two four year old girl sexually assaulted by Akshay Shinde.

The anticipatory bail plea was filed by Kotwal and Apte in the Bombay High Court where it was rejected. The two had been avoiding the SIT and the crime branch police for several days.

Deputy Commissioner of Police from Thane Crime, Shivraj Patil, said, "We received information that they were expected to arrive in Karjat to meet a person regarding their bail. Consequently, we formed a team of crime branch personnel and laid a trap at Karjat and detained them. We brought them to Thane and have now handed them over to the SIT team for further investigation."

Police have said that Shinde was killed by police in self-defence on September 23 when he snatched a pistol from one of the policeman escorting him and fired at them. A team from Thane Crime Branch was transported him from Taloja jail to Thane for investigation into an unnatural sex case filed by his second wife in Boisar.

