 Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Thane Crime Branch Detains Chairman & Secretary Of School Where Two 4-Year-Old Girls Were Assaulted By Janitor, Akshay Shinde
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Thane Crime Branch Detains Chairman & Secretary Of School Where Two 4-Year-Old Girls Were Assaulted By Janitor, Akshay Shinde

A case was lodged against the trustees and officials of the Badlapur School under relevant sections of POCSO for allegedly failing to report the sexual assault incident involving the two minor girls. The SIT has filed two chargesheets in this regard.

Updated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 09:59 AM IST
Thane: The Thane Crime Branch on Wednesday detained chairman Uday Kotwal and secretary Tushar Apte of the school in Badlapur where two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted by janitor Akshay Shinde, who was recently killed by the police.

Commissioner of Police from Thane, Ashutosh Dumbre, confirmed they have been detained. Both have been handed over to the SIT team for further inquiry.

Case Registered Against Trustees & Officials Of The Badlapur School

A case was lodged against the trustees and officials of the Badlapur School under relevant sections of POCSO for allegedly failing to report the sexual assault incident involving the two minor girls. The SIT has filed two chargesheets in this regard.

Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea

The anticipatory bail plea was filed by Kotwal and Apte in the Bombay High Court where it was rejected. The two had been avoiding the SIT and the crime branch police for several days.

Deputy Commissioner of Police from Thane Crime, Shivraj Patil, said, "We received information that they were expected to arrive in Karjat to meet a person regarding their bail. Consequently, we formed a team of crime branch personnel and laid a trap at Karjat and detained them. We brought them to Thane and have now handed them over to the SIT team for further investigation."

