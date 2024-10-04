 Arunachal Pradesh Headmaster Held For Sending Obscene Messages To Minor Students, Faces Charges Of Sexual Harassment
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationArunachal Pradesh Headmaster Held For Sending Obscene Messages To Minor Students, Faces Charges Of Sexual Harassment

Arunachal Pradesh Headmaster Held For Sending Obscene Messages To Minor Students, Faces Charges Of Sexual Harassment

The arrest followed a complaint filed by parents on October 2. The incident is part of a larger trend of teacher misconduct in India, sparking calls for increased vigilance and protection.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

In a disturbing incident, the headmaster of a government secondary school in Diyun, Changlang district, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing minor female students. The accused headmaster, whose identity has not been disclosed, sent objectionable messages to the victims' mobile phones.

The arrest was made following a complaint filed on October 2 by the student's parents. Changlang District Superintendent of Police, Kirli Padu, confirmed the arrest and stated that the investigation is ongoing.

"We are investigating the matter. We arrested the headmaster (I/C) of the school. We have also taken the statements of the victim students. Further investigation is underway," the Superintendent of Police told ANI.

This incident is part of a larger trend of teacher misconduct across India.

FPJ Shorts
Former WWE Star Nikki Bella Secures Restraining Order Against Husband Artem Chigvintsev Amid Alarming Allegations
Former WWE Star Nikki Bella Secures Restraining Order Against Husband Artem Chigvintsev Amid Alarming Allegations
Arunachal Pradesh Headmaster Held For Sending Obscene Messages To Minor Students, Faces Charges Of Sexual Harassment
Arunachal Pradesh Headmaster Held For Sending Obscene Messages To Minor Students, Faces Charges Of Sexual Harassment
Dow Jones Sheds Big, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Endures War; Oil Boils Slowly On The Exchanges
Dow Jones Sheds Big, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Endures War; Oil Boils Slowly On The Exchanges
'Just For The Sake...': Mohammed Shami's Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan Makes Serious Allegations Post Cricketer's Shopping Video with Daughter
'Just For The Sake...': Mohammed Shami's Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan Makes Serious Allegations Post Cricketer's Shopping Video with Daughter

Recently, similar cases have surfaced in:

In Karnataka, a government primary school teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing girl students over six months and was booked under the POCSO Act.

Similarly, a 39-year-old primary school principal in Meerut was arrested on September 26 for inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl in class 5, as reported by the student's mother. The teacher faced various POCSO Act charges.

Read Also
Pune Shocker! 42-Year-Old Teacher Held For Sexually Harassing 13-Year-Old Student By Sending Obscene...
article-image

In Pune, a 42-year-old teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 13-year-old student via obscene WhatsApp messages and inappropriate touching. The headmaster, who failed to report the incident despite the student's father's complaint, was also arrested.

(With inpus of agencies)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Arunachal Pradesh Headmaster Held For Sending Obscene Messages To Minor Students, Faces Charges Of...

Arunachal Pradesh Headmaster Held For Sending Obscene Messages To Minor Students, Faces Charges Of...

Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Answer Keys For Day 1 Released Today; Check Steps To...

Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Answer Keys For Day 1 Released Today; Check Steps To...

Supreme Court To Hear NEET PG Petition Today: A Timeline Of Events So Far

Supreme Court To Hear NEET PG Petition Today: A Timeline Of Events So Far

Mumbai: Ayush Ministry’s Penalties For Homeopathic Colleges Delayed, Leaving Eligible Students In...

Mumbai: Ayush Ministry’s Penalties For Homeopathic Colleges Delayed, Leaving Eligible Students In...

Haryana Assembly Elections: Schools & Colleges To Remain Closed On These Dates In October

Haryana Assembly Elections: Schools & Colleges To Remain Closed On These Dates In October