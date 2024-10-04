Arunachal Pradesh Headmaster Held For Sending Obscene Messages To Minor Students, Faces Charges Of Sexual Harassment

Representative Image |

In a disturbing incident, the headmaster of a government secondary school in Diyun, Changlang district, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing minor female students. The accused headmaster, whose identity has not been disclosed, sent objectionable messages to the victims' mobile phones.

The arrest was made following a complaint filed on October 2 by the student's parents. Changlang District Superintendent of Police, Kirli Padu, confirmed the arrest and stated that the investigation is ongoing.

"We are investigating the matter. We arrested the headmaster (I/C) of the school. We have also taken the statements of the victim students. Further investigation is underway," the Superintendent of Police told ANI.

This incident is part of a larger trend of teacher misconduct across India.

Recently, similar cases have surfaced in:

In Karnataka, a government primary school teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing girl students over six months and was booked under the POCSO Act.

Similarly, a 39-year-old primary school principal in Meerut was arrested on September 26 for inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl in class 5, as reported by the student's mother. The teacher faced various POCSO Act charges.

In Pune, a 42-year-old teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 13-year-old student via obscene WhatsApp messages and inappropriate touching. The headmaster, who failed to report the incident despite the student's father's complaint, was also arrested.

(With inpus of agencies)